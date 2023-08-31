Army Anesthesiologist Charged Over Series of Alleged Sexual Assaults
NIGHTMARE
The first formal step in the military's court-martial process was enacted Tuesday after a U.S. Army doctor was accused of multiple sexual assaults. The doctor, an anesthesiologist from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, faces charges of abusive sexual contact, indecent viewing and other related offenses, according to Task & Purpose. Army Lt. Col. Jennifer J. Bocanegra, a spokeswoman for I Corps, identified the doctor to the outlet as Maj. Michael Stockin. The Army preferred charges on Tuesday, a process where an officer presents charges against a service member who has allegedly violated military law. Attorney Ryan Guilds, who represents a number of victims who claim they were abused, told Task & Purpose there may be more than 20 victims. “We have no idea how deep the alleged abuse goes,” Guilds said on Wednesday. “Or how long the Army has known. Our soldiers and their families protect us and we have a solemn duty to protect them. The charges filed yesterday are an important first step. But they are just that, a first step.”