Army Disciplines 14 Officers at Fort Hood After Murder of Vanessa Guillén
‘WE ARE RESPONSIBLE’
An Army investigation into the military base at Fort Hood, Texas, found a “permissive environment for sexual assault and sexual harassment,” according to a report released Tuesday. Fourteen staffers at the base have either been dismissed or disciplined as a result of the investigation, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said Tuesday. The investigation uncovered 217 unreported accounts of sexual harassment, and 93 credible accounts of sexual assault, only 59 of which had been reported, officials said. The Army post gained national attention earlier this year after a soldier, Spc. Vanessa Guillén, disappeared at the base in April. She had previously complained to friends and family about harassment she’d experienced at the base. Her remains were discovered two months later; the man suspected of her murder, fellow soldier Aaron Robinson, died by suicide when police moved to arrest him. “Your daughter was tragically murdered in our hands, and I’m responsible for that,” Army chief of staff Gen. James McConville told the Guillén family, according to The Washington Post. “We are responsible for that.”