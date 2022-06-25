The Army’s Looking for a Few Good Soldiers—With Neck Tattoos

Read it at Task & Purpose
With recruitment plummeting, the Army is lowering one of the barriers to enlisting by relaxing its rules on tattoos. Under the new policy, the service will now allow, without waivers, one 2-inch tattoo on the back of the neck, a 1-inch tattoo behind each ear, and a 1-inch tattoo on each hand, plus a ring tattoo and hidden tattoos between the fingers, Task & Purpose reports. It’s the first change since 2015, when the Army said its men and women could go wild with ink on their arms and legs.