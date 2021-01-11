Army Probes Psy Ops Officer Who Led Group of 100 People to D.C. MAGA Riot
PICK YOUR BATTLES
The U.S. Army has reportedly launched an investigation into a psychological-operations officer who led a 100-strong group from North Carolina to Washington for the Trumpist rally that turned into a deadly riot. According to the Associated Press, Capt. Emily Rainey has admitted to leading members of the conservative group Moore County Citizens for Freedom to the capital to “stand against election fraud” and support President Donald Trump. Rainey insists that no one in her group entered the Capitol or otherwise broke the law, and she told the Associated Press: “I was a private citizen and doing everything right and within my rights.” She also described her group as “are peace-loving, law-abiding people who were doing nothing but demonstrating our First Amendment rights.” Commanders at Fort Bragg are now probing her actions.