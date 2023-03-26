Army Pulls Jonathan Majors Recruiting Ad After Assault Arrest

Read it at Associated Press
The U.S. Army has pulled its newly launched recruiting ads starring Jonathan Majors after the actor was arrested following allegations of strangulation, assault and harassment. The ads kicked off during March Madness in an effort to appeal to a younger audience. Now, the spots are off the air and won’t return until the investigation into the allegations is complete, the Army’s Enterprise Marketing Office said in a statement, adding that they are “deeply concerned by the allegations.”