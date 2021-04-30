Vanessa Guillén’s Alleged Killer Escaped From Under Army Guards’ Nose: Report
DISASTROUS
An internal report obtained by The Washington Post reveals a disastrous chain of events that allowed Vanessa Guillén’s suspected killer to escape from Fort Hood and kill himself. Guillén, a soldier, went missing last April, and her remains were found on June 30—the same night Spc. Aaron Robinson snuck past guards and fled. He was already a person of interest and army guards had him under 24/7 watch in a guarded room. But, the report states, Robinson had access to his cellphone the whole time, and was texting his girlfriend, who investigators suspected had helped him bury Guillén. He was able to find out that officials had found Guillén’s body.
A text was sent out to guards telling them to “tackle” Robinson if he tried to escape but, after a change over in staff, a guard who didn’t get the text was put outside his door. Robinson managed to run out of the room, obtain a gun and shoot himself as police closed in. Guillén’s family maintain she was killed after making sexual harassment allegations against Robinson.