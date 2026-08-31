Army Secretary Resigns Amid Beef With Pentagon Pete

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll submitted his resignation on Monday after months of feuding behind the scenes with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

He is expected to depart the Pentagon in the coming days, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Driscoll frequently clashed with Hegseth over the defense secretary’s leadership of the military, including Hegseth’s ouster of numerous senior officials.

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told the Daily Beast in a statement: “Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more. The United States Army is more powerful than ever thanks to his work alongside the Commander-in-Chief and Secretary of War.”

The Pentagon referred the Daily Beast to the Army, which did not immediately return a request for comment.