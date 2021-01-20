Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, a Trump Appointee, Resigns After Capitol Riot Response Scrutinized

Read it at The Washington Post
Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, has resigned. He wrote in a letter, “When I was a young officer, I bought into an oath that I would never fail my comrades and continue to believe in that same oath today.” His departure comes two weeks after the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot in the U.S. Capitol building and subsequent questions about the National Guard’s laggard response. McCarthy told members of Congress that the Washington, D.C. National Guard had not prepared for such an event. McCarthy also presided over the reckoning within the Army over the sexual assault and death of Spec. Vanessa Guillen.