Army Sgt. Accused of Killing Partner and Unborn Child
A U.S. Army sergeant whom police say shot and killed a pregnant woman carrying their unborn son on a Georgia highway earlier this week was arrested Thursday in North Carolina, where he is stationed, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Alonzo Dargan Jr., 30, an active duty staff sergeant at Fort Bragg, now faces charges of murder, feticide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He allegedly killed Akeila Ware, 29, and the child she was due to deliver in about a month that Dargan had fathered, Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said at a Friday news conference.
On Tuesday, cops responded to what was called in as a single-car crash. When they got there, they discovered an unresponsive Ware inside a Honda Accord that had been sprayed with bullets. “We got a call for what we thought was a simple automobile accident,” Woodruff said. “It turned out to be a murder.”