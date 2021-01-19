Army Soldier Wanted to Help ISIS Blow Up 9/11 Memorial: Feds
DOMESTIC TERRORISM?
A soldier in the U.S. Army was arrested Tuesday after allegedly telling an FBI informant that he wanted to blow up the 9/11 Memorial in New York City and attack soldiers in the Middle East, the Associated Press reported. Cole James Bridges, 20, believed he was speaking to ISIS, authorities said. After joining the military in 2019, he began posting pro-Jihad and ISIS content to social media, according to the AP. Bridges stands charged with attempted material support of a terrorist organization and attempted murder of a military member, authorities said. Bridges “betrayed our country and his unit when he plotted with someone he believed was an ISIS sympathizer to help ISIS attack and kill U.S. soldiers in the Middle East,” William Sweeney, the head of New York City’s FBI office, said.