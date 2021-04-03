Soldier Accuses Army Training Instructors of Sexual Assault
DISTURBING
Multiple training instructors at a U.S. military base in Oklahoma are under investigation after a female trainee alleged they sexually assaulted her. The unnamed trainee filed a complaint on March 27 about the alleged incident at Fort Sill, and it was “immediately reported to law enforcement,” the commanding general of the base, Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, said in a statement this week. The allegation was first reported by The Intercept. According to a source cited by the Army Times, more than 20 people are under investigation, and it is thought there may be more victims. Officially, however, military officials have been mum about how many service members stand accused. “In our statement, the way we are characterizing it is cadre members. I will leave it at that. That means more than one,” Kamper said. “In an attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation we won’t go into much more detail than that.” The soldiers accused of involvement have been suspended from their duties and “removed from any trainee environment” while the investigation is conducted.