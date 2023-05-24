Army Vet Who Told Fake Migrant Story Stripped of Honor
‘DISTRESSING REVELATIONS’
The Army veteran who spread a fake tale about homeless veterans being booted from hotels to make room for migrants has had her “women of distinction” award revoked after being honored by the state Senate last week. Sharon Toney-Finch was initially nominated by Sen. Rob Rolison (R-Poughkeepsie) on May 16. But on Tuesday the award was swiftly revoked, with Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins confirming the news to Toney-Finch through a letter, the Times-Union claims. “In light of these distressing revelations, it is necessary that we remove the nomination and ensure that the accomplishments of the other deserving recipients are not overshadowed,” Stewart-Cousins said. Rolison had previously lauded Toney-Finch's supposed achievements in housing veterans, noting her nonprofit, the Yerick Israel Toney Foundation, allegedly helped thousands of veterans. However, according to the Times-Union, “federal public records offer no annual reports of the nonprofit’s finances, which would typically mean the nonprofit takes in less than $50,000 per year.” The nonprofit is now under investigation by the state attorney general. Rolison walked back his comments Tuesday, telling the outlet: “The Senate’s action is justified in light of the false statements Ms. Toney-Finch gave to mislead the public and elected officials. I hope she finds peace through contrition and makes amends to the brave veterans she has dishonored by her lies.”