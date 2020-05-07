Army Vet Arrested En Route to Lockdown Protest Plotted to Use Pipe Bombs: Feds
An Army veteran, who was arrested by FBI agents on Friday in Colorado as he headed to an anti-lockdown protest, told investigators that he was plotting to use four pipe bombs against law enforcement officers, prosecutors said. Bradley Bunn, 53, allegedly said that any officer who tried to take his weapons, which included land mines and artillery, would be a “domestic enemy” against his Constitutional right to bear arms. Bunn, a carpenter, had barricaded the front door of his Loveland home with wood and also built his own bombs to protect himself against someone breaking in during the night, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney David Tonini. Investigators also found tools to make bombs in his kitchen as well as an Army guide on how to make booby traps, prosecutors said. One of Bunn’s family members reportedly said that he feared for his life and believed he had little time left. Federal public defender Matthew Golla said he suffered from mental health issues resulting from his time as a rifle platoon commander in Iraq.