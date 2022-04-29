Coughing Uber Bully Rented Miami Penthouse After Stealing Nurse’s Identity: Cops
IN FOR A PENNY…
A woman who stoked national headlines—and outrage—last year after a viral video captured her unmasked and coughing on an Uber driver in San Francisco has found herself on the wrong side of the law once again, police said Thursday. This time, Arna Kimiai is accused of stealing an oncology nurse’s identity and using it to rent a penthouse in Miami. Kimiai turned herself in to authorities on Wednesday night, San Francisco police said. She faces charges of grand theft, organized scheme to defraud, and fraudulent use of personal information. The nurse, a former neighbor of Kimiai’s in San Francisco, and only identified by ABC 7 as Emily, was alerted to the theft after she began getting notifications from Chase Bank. The nurse recognized Kimiai as the woman from the March 2021 video after digging up and Googling her name. “To find out that that’s the person that was targeting me was just crazy to me,” Emily told ABC 7. Kimiai’s Uber troubles remain ongoing, however, with a trial scheduled for June, where she’ll face charges of assault, attempted first-degree robbery, battery on a transit employee, and a violation of a local health ordinance.