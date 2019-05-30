Man Who Set Himself on Fire Near the White House Has Died

The man who set himself on fire on the White House Ellipse in a shocking incident Wednesday afternoon has died from his injuries, according to reports. The man was left in a critical condition after the incident and later died at a Washington, D.C. hospital. He’s been identified by Park Police as Arnav Gupta from Maryland. An earlier report from CBS News said Montgomery County detectives were asking for help to find the 33-year-old from Bethesda amid concerns about his physical and emotional well-being. D.C. Police have now taken over the investigation.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741