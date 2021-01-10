‘All Started With Lies’: Arnold Schwarzenegger Compares Capitol Riots to Nazi Attack on Jews
NAZI EQUIVALENT OF PROUD BOYS
Arnold Schwarzenegger posted an impassioned address to Twitter Sunday morning in which he compared the attempted coup on Capitol Hill last week to the infamous 1938 Nazi attack on Jewish people known as the “Night of Broken Glass” in his native country Austria. “I grew up in a country that suffered from the loss of its democracy,” he said after explaining that the 1938 attack was carried out by a “Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys.” He then explained that he grew up knowing people who weren’t anti-Semites or Nazis but who “just went along” with the violent acts, including his father who he said would come home drunk and beat him and his mother, like other neighborhood men who were “in emotional pain for what they saw or did.”
He then went on to warn, “It all started with lies, lies, lies and intolerance. Being from Europe I’ve seen firsthand how bad things can spin out of control.” He went on to explain how President Trump tried to run over an election and would go down as the “worse president” in history. “He sought a coup by misleading people with lies,” he said. “I know where such lies lead.”