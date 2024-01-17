Arnold Schwarzenegger Detained at Munich Airport: Report

CHEAT SHEET
Arnold Schwarzenegger is in hot water with customs officials in Germany after flying into the country and failing to declare a luxury watch in his possession, according to Bild. Authorities at Munich Airport detained the 76-year-old Terminator star after customs officers found an Audemars Piguet wristwatch in his luggage, Bild reports. The acting legend is said to have told authorities he intends to auction off the custom-made watch at an event this weekend. A representative for the customs office in Munich was quoted as telling the newspaper, “We have initiated criminal tax proceedings. The watch should have been registered because it is an import.”