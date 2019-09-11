Arnold Schwarzenegger: I Think Trump Is ‘in Love With Me’

CHEAT SHEET
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a theory about his beef with President Trump. “I think he really—he’s in love with me,” the actor and former governor of California told Men’s Health in a recent interview. “That’s the reality of it. With Trump, he wants to be me.” During their yearslong feud, Trump has repeatedly reminded The Terminator star that ratings took a sharp dive when Schwarzenegger replaced Trump as host of Celebrity Apprentice in 2017. In turn, Schwarzenegger has often criticized Trump’s administration, particularly its environmental policies.
Schwarzenegger drew similarities between himself and Trump, saying that the problems Trump has as president are the same ones he once faced as governor of California. “I always complain about Trump not being able to shift from Trump to president,” he says. “Well, the reason why I say this is because I saw that with myself, that I was not able to shift from Arnold to governor. I was still stuck as Arnold. Arnold always gets things done. I forced my way in there, then I do it and do it and do it and do it, until it gets done. And I felt the same thing I can do with politics. But I learned quickly that that’s really not the way it works. You got to be able to bring people together. It takes much more time, much more effort, but that’s just the way it is. If you don’t like that, don’t get into politics.”