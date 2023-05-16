CHEAT SHEET
Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Triplets, the long-awaited sequel to his 1988 comedy film Twins co-starring Danny DeVito, is officially dead in the water. And he’s blaming the son of the movie’s original director. “Jason Reitman fucked it up! Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father died,” Schwarzenegger said. “His father wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing. When his father passed away, Jason says, ‘I never liked the idea’ and put a hold on it. I’m developing another movie with Danny; he’s so much fun to work with and so talented.”