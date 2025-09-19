Arnold Schwarzenegger Jokes About Losing ‘Half His Money’ in Divorce

Oscar nominee Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years of probation after admitting to groping a fan at a 2022 horror convention in New Jersey. The 81-year-old actor appeared virtually before a Camden County judge, where he was formally sentenced on one count of criminal sexual contact. Busey pleaded guilty in August, acknowledging he touched a woman’s buttocks “over clothing during an 8-10 second photo op,” according to his manager. Several women had accused Busey of inappropriate touching at the Monster Mania Convention held at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, just outside Philadelphia. Bodycam footage from responding officers showed them questioning Busey after receiving multiple complaints. Convention organizers later said on Facebook that they were cooperating with police and had removed a guest from the event after complaints were made. During sentencing, Busey’s attorney cited his client’s declining health, including early dementia and mobility issues, while requesting only a monetary penalty. Judge Gwendolyn Blue instead handed down a probationary sentence. Busey, an Oscar nominee, is best known for his lead role in The Buddy Holly Story and supporting turns in Lethal Weapon and Predator 2.
President Donald Trump has been flayed by the American people in a brutal poll portraying widespread frustration with his handling of key issues. The Washington Post-Ipsos questionnaire asked citizens their opinions on six major topics of the day, yielding overall disapproval by double-digit margins in all of them. At the bottom of the pile, with just 34 percent approval, were his far-reaching tariffs, which have stung consumers with increased prices on imported goods. With 64 percent disapproving, it was only four points worse than his handling of the Russia-Ukraine war. Just 38 percent approve, after he promised to end the conflict within a day of his inauguration. Some 40 percent of the 2,513 surveyed backed his management of the economy, 19 points down amid disapproval on inflation and relentless pressure by the administration on the Federal Reserve to cut rates. The White House’s strongest approval ratings came on immigration and crime, with a 44 percent approval rating in two areas Trump has claimed to prioritize.
Across the wide world of self-help, few names carry as much influence as Tony Robbins, People across all walks of life—executives, entrepreneurs, parents, and students—credit Tony with giving them the tools to create sustainable change. Tony’s teachings are meant to make an impact across all areas, from business and relationships to health and happiness. Now, you can experience his insights firsthand at his flagship Unleash the Power Within event.
From October 9-12th, Tony will be taking over Anaheim, CA in a course that promises to help people break through barriers, harness their personal power, and manifest the life of their dreams. The Unleash the Power Within event is only held once a year in North America, making it a rare chance to see Tony Robbins live in person. Prefer to skip the travel? You can always opt for the fully immersive virtual option that lets you take part in almost all of the same activities from home. (Understandably and unsurprisingly, the firewalk experience requires in-person attendance.)
If you aren’t able to attend the event or are looking for a more streamlined experience, you can still learn from Tony’s strategies. The Rapid Planning Method (RPM) mini-course helps you improve productivity, sharpen focus, and manage your life more effectively. Act now to access the full course for $150 off—only $47 to change the way you look at your time.
Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have called it quits after nearly three years together, the former couple confirmed in a joint statement to Elle France on Friday. “It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways,” the statement read. Burton, 67, and Bellucci, 60, were first linked in Feb. 2023 when they were spotted kissing during a Valentine’s Day stroll in Santa Monica. The pair reportedly began dating in October that year but kept their romance mostly private. Bellucci eventually confirmed the relationship in June 2023, telling Elle France: “I’m glad I met the man… I know the man, I love him, and now I’m going to meet the director.” That professional collaboration came in 2024 when Burton directed Bellucci in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, their first and only film together. The duo made their final public appearance on June 14 at the 71st Taormina Film Festival, where Burton was photographed planting a kiss on Bellucci’s cheek. Burton was with Helena Bonham Carter for 13 years from 2001 until their separation in Dec. 2014. The couple has two children together, Billy, 22, and Nell, 18.
At least 900 tourists were left stranded near Machu Picchu after a protest caused the suspension of train service, local officials said. Access to the ancient UNESCO World Heritage site in Peru was blocked earlier this week after protesters used “rocks of various sizes” to disrupt the passenger service in the country’s mountainous Cusco region. Meanwhile, bus services from a neighboring district were also prevented from running due to the protests. Visitors to the historic Inca site became unwittingly embroiled in the dispute, in which protesters have demanded representation for their interests in the bidding process for a new bus operator. Tourism Minister Desilu Leon reported that 1,400 people had been evacuated on Monday, but another 900 had been forced to remain in Aguas Calientes, the nearest town to Machu Picchu. Every day, around 4,500 people visit the site, making it Peru’s most popular cultural destination. Over the weekend, cultural heritage campaign group New7Wonders said it sent a letter to the Peruvian government saying Machu Picchu’s credibility as one of the new Wonders of the World could be affected if the dispute escalated.
Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).
Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.
In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.
From now through the end of Sept., you can elevate your sleeping experience for less with a perk. Save $50 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a year of free access to Calm Sleep Premium, a mindfulness-focused app featuring more than 300 hours of sleep content from leading experts. Dreams really do come true.
Miley Cyrus released a new song, “Secrets,” to make amends with her estranged father, Billy Ray Cyrus. Miley, 32, shared a clip from the music video on Instagram Thursday, writing in the caption, “This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved. In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same.” To conclude the caption, she specified, “This song is for my dad.” She also expressed her gratitude for Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood, of Fleetwood Mac, for “bringing magic” to the song. Billy Ray, 64, was married to Miley’s mother, Tish, 58, from 1993 to 2022. In addition to Miley, they have two other daughters, Noah, 25, Brandi, 38, and two sons, Braison, 31, and Trace, 36. Miley explained on Monica Lewinsky’s podcast in June why she wrote the song. “I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family,” she said. In the song, she sings, “Oh, I wanna be the one / I wanna be the one.” And she continues, “Love is not a prison / I’m not a guard.” On Mother’s Day this year, Billy Ray wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram to his ex-wife Trish, saying that she “was and is the very definition of a strong mother. Trust me, I’m the first to admit... being married to me was not easy.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger cracked jokes about ex-wife Maria Shriver “taking half of my money” during an appearance at journalist Chris Wallace’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Thursday. Addressing a crowd on Hollywood Boulevard, the 78-year-old said of Wallace, “The reason why I know he’s a fantastic journalist is because I know a lot about journalists. I’ve been interviewed, you can imagine, in my lifetime, by thousands and thousands of journalists.” He added, “Not only that, I was also married to a journalist. The only difference between Chris and Maria is that Chris has never taken half of my money.” Schwarzenegger married Shriver in 1986 and divorced in 2021, after separating a decade earlier following the revelation that he had fathered a child with the couple’s housekeeper. The couple shares four children and reportedly remain close, with the ex-governor claiming in 2023 they are “really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids.” Shriver agreed, telling People last year that she’s “really happy with my life and my work with my children. Arnold and I are in a good place. We laugh a lot about our kids, our grandkids, ourselves, and we are proud of the fact that we are still in conversation. For almost 50 years!”
President Trump has lashed out at Rep. Ilhan Omar after House Republicans failed to get her censured for a Charlie Kirk reaction. Trump headed onto Truth Social to provide some racist dog-whistles. In one post—alongside a graphic naming alleged Medicaid-fraud defendants in Minnesota—the president asked, “Does Ilhan Omar know these people? Are they from her wonderfully managed Home Country of Somalia?” In a second, posted an hour later, he went further, ranting that Omar’s “Country of Somalia is plagued” by corruption and violence, adding, “Wasn’t she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship??? What SCUM we have in our country.” The MAGA-driven censure resolution criticized Somalian-American politician Omar for reposting an X video in which Kirk was described as a “reprehensible human being” who was “spewing racist dog whistles” in his “last, dying words.” House Republicans failed by one vote to censure Omar over the social media repost she made about Charlie Kirk’s death. A separate GOP push to strip Omar of committees is still pending.
An unruly passenger onboard an American Airlines flight bound for Las Vegas was tied to her seat using duct tape after allegedly assaulting a flight attendant and threatening “multiple” members of the cabin crew. Ketty J. Dilone was arrested on Tuesday for her behavior during the flight, and is now facing charges of assault by striking, beating, or wounding members of the flight crew, the United States Attorney’s Office District of Nevada revealed in a statement. “On the flight from Charlotte to Las Vegas, Dilone was walking down the aisle and yelling,” the statement read. “She allegedly started to verbally threaten multiple flight attendants.” They added: “Due to Dilone’s disruptive and threatening behavior, she had to be restrained in her seat with zip ties and duct tape,” the Attorney’s Office said. “She allegedly kicked a flight attendant, causing the flight attendant to fall.” Duct tape was placed around her legs and torso and she was taken into custody when the flight touched down at Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport, the attorney’s office confirmed. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.
There’s no better feeling than snuggling up under a soft blanket when the temperatures start to drop—especially with a Lola Blanket. If you ask us, the Lola Blanket is the softest faux fur throw on earth. Plus, they’re stain-resistant and machine-washable, which is a game-changer for kids and four legged friends. Lola’s luxury faux-fur blankets come in a wide range of colors and patterns, but its new limited-edition camo collection has us swooning.
The four new colorways include Birch Camo, Shadow Camo, Tree Camo, and Sagebrush Camo. The award-winning double-sided blankets are designed with OEKO-Tex certified faux fur and made with a double hem for extra durability and four-way stretch making it easy to share with a partner or pet. Lola Blanket’s Camo collection is available in all sizes—large, medium, baby, and XL.
Promotion of singer D4vd’s upcoming album has been paused following the discovery of the remains of a dismembered 15-year-old in his Tesla. According to TMZ, Interscope Records paused Friday’s release of the deluxe edition of Withered “out of respect of the seriousness of [the] situation and the ongoing investigation.” The decomposing remains of Celeste Rivas, who went missing last year, were found in the trunk of a car belonging to the 20-year-old singer-songwriter on Sept. 8, sparking an investigation by the LAPD. TMZ also reports that Interscope’s parent company, Universal Music Group, along with Sony Music Publishing, has paused all promotion for the album. The singer rose to prominence on SoundCloud and still has a number of shows scheduled. His remaining shows on the U.S. leg of his tour have also been canceled. While an appearance in Seattle on Wednesday was axed on the day, more appearances scheduled for this week have vanished from venues’ websites overnight on Thursday. It is unclear how or when Rivas died, with police only confirming her identity on Wednesday. The Daily Beast has contacted Sony, Universal, and Interscope for comment.
More than half of Republicans now say the country is heading in the wrong direction, a new AP-NORC poll shows. The new survey conducted between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15 found that 51 percent of Republican voters say the country is heading in the wrong direction, up from 26 percent in March. What’s more, less than half of Republicans (49 percent) now say the country is heading in the right direction, down from 70 percent in June. Republican women and individuals under 45 are more likely to say that America is not on the right track. Overall, Republicans mostly approve of how President Donald Trump is handling border security, crime, and immigration. Most adults believe that Trump has gone too far on tariffs, as well as using presidential power to achieve his goals, and deploying the National Guard in U.S. cities. The poll was conducted shortly after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University, an incident that has influenced MAGA rhetoric in the weeks since, with Trump blaming the “radical left” for the killing. “I’ve spent a lot of time worrying about the worsening political discourse and, now, the disturbing assassinations,” said Chris Bahr, a 42-year-old Republican from suburban Houston, according to The Associated Press. “We’re at each other’s throats,” Joclyn Yurchak, a 55-year-old warehouse worker from northeast Pennsylvania, said about the current state of the country. “This viciousness on both sides. We have villainized others, like we’re on the brink of social collapse. Is Kirk the straw that breaks the camel’s back or sets off a powder keg? It’s on everyone’s mind,” Yurchak added.