Arnold Schwarzenegger Pleads With Russians to Spread the Truth About Ukraine in Emotional Video
‘TERRIBLE THINGS’
Arnold Schwarzenegger has released an emotional video calling on Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine and appealing to ordinary Russians to spread the truth about what is happening there. The former governor of California was the first Western movie star to film on Moscow’s Red Square with Red Heat in 1988, and he said after that he became “a longtime friend of the Russian people.” “I’m speaking to you today because there are things going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about,” he said in the nine-minute video posted on Twitter. “I know your government has told you that this is a war to de-Nazify Ukraine… de-Nazify Ukraine? This is not true. Ukraine is a country with a Jewish president,” he said, adding that Russian troops are not killing Nazis, but civilians. Toward the end of the video, he appealed directly to Putin to “stop this war,” before hailing ordinary Russians who have protested the Kremlin’s aggression as “heroes,” invoking a famous Soviet-era weightlifter who he says first made him fall in love with Russia. “You have the strength of Yuri Petrovich Vlasov. You have the true heart of Russia,” he said.