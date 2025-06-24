Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Schwarzenegger Reveals Surprise Movie That Made Him the Most Money

I'LL BE BACK... TO GET MY MONEY
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.24.25 3:59PM EDT 
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netfix

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s films have collectively grossed more than $4 billion, but the movie that made the Austrian actor the most moolah isn’t the film he’s best remembered for. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schwarzenegger revealed that a keen business decision he made meant that the 1986 film Twins was his most lucrative. A buddy film built on the premise of Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito being twins separated at birth, Twins grossed $216 million at the box office. Along with DeVito and producer Ivan Reitman, Schwarzenegger agreed to collectively share 40 percent of the film’s profits (equating to a take-home pay of at least $25 million). The bodybuilder and former Governor of California told Cohen that the deal was “fantastic” and that “we went all the way to the bank with that one.” Last year, DeVito joked to CNN last year that Schwarzenegger “should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor”—a statement that looks less comedic now that Schwarzenegger has revealed how much the film was worth to him.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dies at 81
A LIFE-LONG ROCKER
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.24.25 11:59AM EDT 
Mick Ralphs playing guitar.
Fin Costello/Redferns

Mick Ralphs, founding member of the British rock bands Mott the Hoople and Bad Company, has died at 81. Bad Company shared the news on Monday, writing in a statement that Ralphs had been bedridden from a stroke just days after his last concert with the band in 2016. Earlier this year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that it would induct Bad Company, cementing their legendary status with classics like “Feel Like Makin’ Love” and “Can’t Get Enough,” songs that Ralphs helped write. Ralphs is credited as driving the band’s signature hard rock sound with his “high-gain guitar riffs and heavy phrasing,” wrote the Hall of Fame. Ralphs also made waves with his band Mott the Hoople, which gained both cult status and mainstream success, recording with the likes of David Bowie on “All the Young Dudes” and Roxy Music’s Andy Mackay on “All the Way from Memphis,” a song about Ralphs losing his guitar in Tennessee. Ralphs was born in a small village in Herefordshire, England, and started playing the guitar from a young age, joining a blues-rock band in his teens. Ralphs is survived by his two children, three step-children, and his wife, Susie Chavasse.

Read it at AP News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Made-for-Summer THC Drink Delivers the Buzz You Want—Without the Brain Fog
🪄🌵
Scouted Staff
Published 05.09.25 5:32PM EDT 
Hand with nail polish pouring a Magic Cactus beverage into a glass, next to table with other Magic Cactus cans and cacti
Magic Cactus

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The weather’s warmer and the days are longer, which means now is the perfect time to start getting ready for a fun-filled summer. Whether you’re planning for outdoor adventures, social gatherings, or simply a chill night by yourself, Magic Cactus is the ideal drink to help you let loose without brain fog or a morning hangover. Magic Cactus is a fully legal, non-alcoholic, micro-dosed THC drink that gives you a light, functional buzz to help lift your mood without derailing your day.

Magic Cactus — Spiced Peach (12-pack)
Also available in Watermelon Hibiscus and Lavender Raspberry
Buy At Magic Cactus$54

Each Magic Cactus beverage is infused with hemp-derived THC and made with a sparkling cactus water base that is naturally rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. The result is a uniquely refreshing drink that helps you keep the party going without crashing or losing control of yourself. With three standout flavors (Watermelon Hibiscus, Spiced Peach, and Lavender Raspberry), thousands of glowing reviews, and a spiffy can design to boot, Magic Cactus is a one-of-a-kind alternative for anyone who wants to rethink how they celebrate. Whether you’re sober-curious, cutting back, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy life, grab a can today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Sued for Negligence in Sex Assault Case
DRAGGED
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.24.25 2:59PM EDT 
cheats/2015/07/21/harden-voted-mvp-at-nbpa-players-awards/150721-james-harden-nbpa-mvp-cheat_jymd4g
Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

NBA star James Harden has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit which accuses him and his security team of negligence during an alleged sexual assault committed by his nephew. The plaintiff in the lawsuit, Marisa Watley, claims that she was drugged and raped by Harden’s nephew during a New Year’s Eve afterparty at the former NBA MVP’s mansion in Houston. The complaint, filed yesterday in Harris County District Court, further alleges that Harden’s team of 10 security guards ignored warnings that Watley was missing within the house and waited hours to look for her. Harden is also accused of knowing that his nephew, Justice Armani Blackburn, had a history of violent and abusive conduct toward women and failing to act on that knowledge. The NBA star has mostly avoided off-the-court spotlight since joining the Los Angeles Clippers, who traded for him in 2023. Harden dated Khloe Kardashian for eight months in 2015 amid a rough season for his then-team the Houston Rockets, leading fans to bemoan the “Kardashian curse” which supposedly strikes celebrities who date members of the Kardashian clan.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Democrats Elect ‘Youthful’ 47-Year-Old as Head of Oversight Committee
YOUTH IN REVOLT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 06.24.25 2:49PM EDT 
Published 06.24.25 2:17PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks during a news conference about Republican efforts to open an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden, outside the U.S. Capitol on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden defied a subpoena from Congress to testify behind closed doors ahead of a House vote on an impeachment inquiry against his father. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks during a news conference about Republican efforts to open an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden, outside the U.S. Capitol on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden defied a subpoena from Congress to testify behind closed doors ahead of a House vote on an impeachment inquiry against his father. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Democrats have finally elected a representative under 50 to a position of senior leadership, nominating California Rep. Robert Garcia, 47, to lead the party on the House Oversight Committee. With just two congressional terms under his belt, Garcia will be the least-tenured Democrat to lead the Oversight Committee, but won the nomination after pitching himself on his experience as the former mayor of Long Beach and his commitment to challenging the Republicans’ agenda. His victory was considered a foregone conclusion after rivals Kweisi Mfume, 76, and Jasmine Crockett, 44, dropped out prior to the vote, leaving him the sole challenger against incumbent Stephen Lynch, 70, who assumed his seniority would lead him to victory. His election marks a major triumph for the party’s youth wing, who have been attempting to replace the Democratic old guard with a new generation of leadership. The Committee spot opened up following the death of Rep. Gerry Connelly in May, who beat challenger to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the post last year and was described by colleagues at the time as “a young 74, cancer, notwithstanding.”

Read it at Washington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

EltaMD’s Derm-Approved SPF Is a Godsend for People Who Break Out Just *Thinking* About Sunscreen
IN THE CLEAR
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 06.21.25 4:43PM EDT 
EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen
EltaMD.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.

Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Oil-Free Face Sunscreen SPF 46
See At Amazon

Free Shipping

One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.

The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Teenage Heartthrob of the ’60s Dies at 81
SUPERSTAR
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.24.25 2:41PM EDT 
Bobby Sherman
ABC Photo Archives/Getty

Singer, actor, and former teenage heartthrob of the 1960s, Bobby Sherman, 81, died on Tuesday. His wife, Brigitte Poublon, shared that Sherman had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer in March. Sherman, who gained fame through his performance on the variety show Shindig! in 1964, went on to become a top-10 pop star, known for hits such as “Little Woman” and “Julie, Do Ya Love Me.” Growing up in Los Angeles, Sherman played the French horn, trumpet, trombone, guitar, and piano, and was a high school football star to boot. While he was studying child psychology at Pierce College, Sherman’s then-girlfriend took him to a cast party where he sang with the band. Hollywood legends Jane Fonda, Natalie Wood, and Sal Mineo were so impressed that Mineo helped him audition for Shindig! Soon afterward, Sherman made his debut on the silver screen in ABC’s Honey West. Sherman’s role as Jeremy Bolt in the 1968 Western Here Come the Brides was his biggest hit in Hollywood. Sherman performed a few more gigs before quitting entertainment and becoming an emergency medical technician, and eventually, a deputy sheriff in San Bernardino County. He is survived by his two sons, six grandchildren, and his wife.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Aaron Rodgers Makes Announcement About His Playing Future
END ZONE
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.24.25 2:28PM EDT 
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines during the national anthem before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium in 2024. (Photo by ) Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Just weeks after inking a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers says the minimal time commitment is for a good reason. “I’m pretty sure this will be my last season,” Rodgers, 41, said on a Tuesday morning episode of The Pat McAfee Show, explaining that he believes the Steelers had that in mind when offering him a single-year contract. “This is really about finishing with love and fun and peace for the career that I’ve had.While this is certainly Rodgers’ most definitive statement to date about his potential retirement, it’s not the first time he’s publicly contemplated ending his career. Before signing with the Steelers, the five-time AP NFL MVP told McAfee in April that he was “open to anything and attached to nothing” after being dumped by the New York Jets, adding, “Retirement could still be a possibility.” At the time, Rodgers—who recently confirmed his secret marriage—said issues in his personal life had taken precedence over football. The upcoming NFL season, which starts in September, will be Rodgers’ twenty-first. He played 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2010, before joining the New York Jets in 2023.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Hugh Jackman Finalizes Divorce With ‘Handsome’ Spousal Support
NO CLAWS NEEDED
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.24.25 12:14PM EDT 
Hugh Jackman and his wife Australian director Deborra-Lee Furness
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Hugh Jackman and Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness have made their split official in the eyes of the law. The couple’s divorce settlement was approved on June 12, barely three weeks after their first divorce filing was entered on May 23. In documents reported today by the Daily Mail, a judge in New York signed off on a proposed judgment to end the couple’s 27-year marriage. Jackman, 56, met Furness in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV show Corelli at the start of his distinguished career on screen and in the theater. Furness, 69, who is also from Australia, starred as a prison psychologist in that 10-part drama before turning her focus to raising the couple’s two adopted children and reforming adoption laws in their home country. The Wolverine star reportedly agreed to a “handsome” spousal support payment and the pair are on amicable terms, despite Furness previously alluding to a “traumatic journey of betrayal” in a statement to the Mail earlier this year. Jackman is dating Sutton Foster, his co-star in the Broadway revival The Music Man.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Extreme Heat Sees More Than 150 Fall Ill at New Jersey Graduations
SCORCHING
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 06.24.25 2:21PM EDT 
The sun in the sky on a hot day.
André Sayegh, Mayor of Paterson, New Jersey, issued a state of emergency Monday amid scorching temperatures of up to 107 degrees. chuchart duangdaw/Getty Images

Emergency medical staff reported mass casualties Monday in Paterson, New Jersey after extreme heat resulted in more than 100 hospitalizations across two high school graduation ceremonies. The city’s fire division said around 50 people received treatment at one of the events in Hinchliffe Stadium throughout the day, nine of whom were later transferred to a clinic for further care. The second, separate ceremony saw about 100 people in need of treatment, roughly seven of whom were taken into hospital. Local weather reports indicate temperatures peaked in the upper 90s, with the heat index (measuring what a temperature feels like to the skin) climbing as high as 107 degrees. Later in the day, Mayor André Sayegh issued a state of emergency due to the heat, calling off all scheduled recreational facilities until further notice and opening public libraries to serve as cooling centers. “It was exhausting,” one graduating student said, “I couldn’t breathe.” It comes as soaring temperatures continue to impact much of the eastern half of the country. Almost 150 million Americans are currently subject to heat alerts from eastern Texas all the way up to Maine.

Read it at NBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Calming Face Mist Is a Must for Soothing Chapped Summer Skin
SUMMER SKIN
Scouted Staff
Published 06.23.25 5:35PM EDT 
A woman with water running down her face.
Behrooz/unsplash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you plan to be out in the sun this season, making sure your skin gets proper hydration (in addition to SPF, of course) is key. With summer’s warmer temperatures and higher humidity levels, greasy moisturizers and creams are often not the move when it comes to keeping your skin happy post sun exposure, which is where a hydrating facial spray comes in clutch. Pharmaceris’ Puri-Sensilique Toner is an on-the-go friendly facial mist that allows you to quell irritation to rehydrate skin, whether you’re out and about or at home—no greasy residue or clogged pores.

Pharmaceris Puri-Sensilique Calming & Moisturizing Toner
See At Walgreens$15

Free Shipping

Plus, it feels super refreshing when you’re feeling overheated, flushed, or nursing a sunburn. One spritz provides immediate hydration and balances your skin’s PH level, which is crucial for healthier-looking skin year-round, not just during the summer. This gentle yet effective toner is a cult-favorite in Europe for a reason: the clinically tested formula helps fortify compromised skin barriers and gives sensitive skin a pick-me-up without feeling heavy. The toner also moonlights as a pre-cleanser that’s gentle enough for reactive skin, and you can even spritz it over makeup to set or refresh throughout the day. It’s the ultimate multipurpose face spray for keeping in your purse, gym bag, beach bag, or in your medicine cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘Karate Kid’ Actor Thrown Out of Fan Event for Biting Co-Star
OUCH!
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.24.25 1:55PM EDT 
(L-R) Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun, Martin Kove as John Kreese in Cobra Kai.
(L-R) Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun, Martin Kove as John Kreese in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Martin Kove, who appeared as villain John Kreese in three Karate Kid movies and the Netflix spinoff series Cobra Kai, was escorted out of the Washington State Summer Con on Sunday after reportedly biting his co-star. Alicia Hannah-Kim, who appears alongside Kove in Cobra Kai, told police she stopped to say hello to her co-star after spotting him at the event, but when she approached, the actor abruptly grabbed and bit her arm. Hannah-Kim, 37, told police she was left with “visible teeth marks and immediate bruising and pain.” “We approached Martin in the green room later and he was furious & outraged and visibly angry when I told him calmly not to bite me,” wrote Hannah-Kim in a subsequent police report. “He insisted he bit me for fun.” Kove, 77, similarly told police the bite was “out of jest” and that he “did not think it was a big deal.” Hannah-Kim will not press charges, but asked to have the incident documented “in case of future incidents.” Police say Kove apologized to his co-star before being escorted from the venue. Neither actor has commented about the incident. Cobra Kai concluded its six-season run in February.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Comedian’s Daughter Grew Up Thinking Her Mom Was Goldie Hawn
You are NOT the mother
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.24.25 12:52PM EDT 
Roseanne Barr and Goldie Hawn.
The Daily Beast/Getty

Roseanne Barr said the daughter she gave up for adoption grew up thinking her mother was a different Hollywood actress. “All she knew was that her mother was famous in Hollywood, and Jewish,” and she thought she looked like Goldie Hawn, the MAGA comedian said on the Dumb Blonde podcast on Monday. Barr’s daughter, Brandi Brown, was 17—around the age Barr was when she gave Brandi up for adoption—when Brandi found out her mother’s true identity, in 1989. The tabloid the National Enquirer had picked up the scoop from Tom Arnold, Barr’s then-boyfriend. When the Enquirer called Brandi, she was “all excited thinking it’s going to be Goldie Hawn,” Barr said on the podcast. ”Christ, I didn’t even know she was a Jew,” Brandi reportedly told the Enquirer of Barr. Brandi knew of Barr, who had by then made a name for herself in the sitcom Roseanne, fulfilling the prophecy Barr claims she made in 1971 when she gave Brandi up for adoption. “I’ll see you again when you’re 18, because I’m not going to change my name, I’m going to be famous. I’m going to have my own show named ‘Roseanne,’” Barr said she promised her child.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now