Schwarzenegger Reveals Surprise Movie That Made Him the Most Money
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s films have collectively grossed more than $4 billion, but the movie that made the Austrian actor the most moolah isn’t the film he’s best remembered for. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schwarzenegger revealed that a keen business decision he made meant that the 1986 film Twins was his most lucrative. A buddy film built on the premise of Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito being twins separated at birth, Twins grossed $216 million at the box office. Along with DeVito and producer Ivan Reitman, Schwarzenegger agreed to collectively share 40 percent of the film’s profits (equating to a take-home pay of at least $25 million). The bodybuilder and former Governor of California told Cohen that the deal was “fantastic” and that “we went all the way to the bank with that one.” Last year, DeVito joked to CNN last year that Schwarzenegger “should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor”—a statement that looks less comedic now that Schwarzenegger has revealed how much the film was worth to him.