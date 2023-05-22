Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Now a Netflix Executive
‘I’LL BE BACK!’
Over the years, Arnold Schwarzenegger has had numerous “acts.” The bodybuilding icon won “Mr. Universe” by age 20. At age 35, his film career took off with the debut of Conan the Barbarian, and a couple decades later, Schwarzenegger was the governor of California. Now, Netflix has announced, Schwarzenegger has taken on a new gig—studio executive. “Nobody knows action like Arnold Schwarzenegger,” the streamer said Monday in a press release. “That’s why we’re excited to introduce Arnold as our new Chief Action Officer!” The timing is no accident; on Thursday, Netflix will premiere FUBAR—billed as Schwarzenegger’s “first-ever television role.” Beyond briefly hosting Celebrity Apprentice, Schwarzenegger has previously guest-starred on series like Two and a Half Men and Tales from the Crypt, and stars in the streaming animated children’s series Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten. Whatever action property you might choose to stream, Netflix vows that “Arnold is working around the clock to bring you the most explosive series and films on earth!”