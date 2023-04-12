Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Viral ‘Pothole’ Good Deed Was Actually a Gaffe, City Says
NO GOOD DEED
A frustrated Arnold Schwarzenegger took it upon himself to fill in a “giant pothole” in his Los Angeles neighborhood earlier this week, taking to the street with a bag of asphalt repair mix and a can-do attitude after what he saw as the city’s inaction. In a clip that quickly went viral, the former governor can be seen fixing the pesky hole as grateful neighbors drive by, thanking him. There was just one problem: that hole was “not a pothole,” a spokesperson for the City of Los Angeles told NBC Los Angeles on Wednesday. “It’s a service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SoCal Gas, who expects the work to be completed by the end of May.” The spokesperson added that SoCal Gas “will be required to repair” the street itself once its project in the area is finished.