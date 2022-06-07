Wounded Uvalde Teacher Told His Students: ‘Act Like You’re Asleep’
CHILLING
A teacher who was wounded in last month’s horrific mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has told how he urged his kids to get under their desks and “act like you’re asleep” as the gunman worked his way through the school. Arnulfo Reyes, who was shot in the lung and the back, gave an interview for ABC’s Good Morning America from the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, where he is still recovering from his wounds. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the May 24 attack, America’s worst school shooting since Sandy Hook Elementary. Reyes said his kids started asking what was going on as they heard the shooting from a nearby classroom. “I don’t know what’s going on, but let’s go ahead and get under the table,” Reyes told them. “Get under the table and act like you’re asleep.” Moments later he turned and saw gunman Salvador Ramos staring at him. Ramos shot the teacher twice before turning his assault-style rifle on the students, mostly third and fourth graders.