‘Secret Despirer’ Sends Powder-Stuffed Letters to 100 Kansas Lawmakers
CREEPY
Both federal and state authorities are investigating after approximately 100 letters containing a “suspicious” white powder were sent to Kansas state lawmakers and public officials. No injuries have been reported, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which noted that the letters had preliminarily tested negative “for common biological agents of concern.” The bureau had tallied more than 30 letters as of Friday night, up to 100 as of Sunday. State Rep. Stephen Owens (R) shared a copy of a letter he said he’d received with CNN, adding that he believed the other recipients of the letters were also Republicans. The letter—made up of multiple fonts and containing a mix of different languages—read in part: “it is important not to choke on your ambition.” It is signed from “your secret despirer,” according to a photo of the letter. In a statement on Friday, the FBI’s Kansas City field office warned the public to “remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”