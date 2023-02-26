‘Around Zero’ Newspapers Will Still Run ‘Dilbert,’ Creator Says
BANISHED
Dilbert creator Scott Adams has admitted that his long-running comic strip will probably no longer have a place in any newspapers at all after he went on a bizarre tirade urging white people to “get the hell away from Black people.” As of Saturday evening, hundreds of newspapers had dumped his cartoon and condemned his remarks. Asked by The Washington Post how many papers were still willing to run the comic strip, Adams was quoted saying, “By Monday, around zero.” The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, and USA Today—which operates more than 200 newspapers—were the latest to ditch Dilbert. The Los Angeles Times said its decision was a reaction to Adams’ “offensive” and “racist” remarks, but the paper also suggested Adams’ work had been slipping even before his bizarre rant. “In the last nine months The Times has on four occasions printed a rerun of the comic when the new daily strip did not meet our standards,” the Times said in a statement Saturday. Adams, for his part, has only doubled down on his calls for segregation and complained about his “cancellation.”