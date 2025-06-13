Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Creatine is finally garnering the recognition it deserves. After years of being regarded as a bulking supplement used exclusively by gym bros and bodybuilders (my mom, one of the latter, has been taking it daily for years), those focused on muscle mass are finally incorporating the naturally occurring substance into their everyday supplement regimen.

Creatine is one of the most well-researched supplements on the market, not just for amplifying lean muscle mass and enhancing fitness performance. Studies have also shown that the natural energy source may offer impressive cognitive benefits as well. ADVERTISEMENT

“While it’s true that historically, creatine’s primary use was as an athletic or bodybuilding supplement, research is now showing that it can profoundly impact the brain and neurological health,” says Dr. Wendy Myers, MD. “Studies show that creatine improves energy metabolism in the brain, which can have several positive downstream effects, including protecting against neurodegeneration, improving focus, enhancing memory, and supporting overall mental stamina.”

Muscle is having a moment—thanks to its ties to longevity and metabolism—but creatine’s rep hasn’t fully caught up. While its muscle-building benefits still lead the charge, skepticism lingers, especially among women who equate it with bulking. But, according to experts, creatine may even be more important for women than for men. “Creatine has a long-standing reputation as a supplement for bodybuilders, but new research shows it could be one of the most important tools for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, and postpartum recovery,” Dr. Meyers says.

Arrae Tone Creatine Gummies In addition to five grams of creatine monohydrate, Arrae’s Tone Gummies also contain the brand’s proprietary Slimbiotics blend and ginger extract, which helps support the gut while combatting bloat, aiding digestion, and further supporting your body composition goals. See At Arrae $ 55

Sadly, most creatine supplements on the market come in the form of chalky, bitter powders you have to chug to get down, which is kind of a dealbreaker—especially if you’re already on the fence about incorporating it into your ever-expanding supplement lineup (I get it).

Before I discovered Arrae’s Tone Gummies, I was adding my creatine powder to water and taking it down like a shot. I’ve been a fan of Arrae for years (especially of its weight-management, GLP-1-like MB-1 metabolic supplement), so it’s not a shock that I have the Tone Gummies on an automatically recurring subscription plan now. Each serving contains five milligrams of creatine monohydrate (based on my research, the gold standard creatine type and dose) and has a berry-like flavor. It almost tastes like a berry-flavored powdered sugar gummy.

Arrae’s Tone Gummies are formulated specifically for women to promote lean muscle mass, enhance post-workout recovery, and aid digestion. Along with five milligrams of creatine monohydrate, these gummies also contain gut-nourishing ginger and a postbiotic to combat bloating, foster regularity, and prevent any unwanted “bulking.”

I used to dread my daily creatine dose, and now I actually look forward to it. Plus, as someone who travels at least once a month, the fact that I’m not transporting suspicious white powder in a random vessel or plastic bag through the TSA is a major selling point for these gummies.

If you’re looking for a clean protein supplement that doesn’t require consuming excess sugar, meat, and calories, Arrae’s new Clear Protein+ is worth adding to cart as well. Each packet is formulated with 15 grams of grass-fed whey and collagen protein, as well as electrolytes, and for just 70 calories per serving. Think your standard electrolyte packet, but without the excess sugar, chemicals, and saccharine taste. Add these two muscle-supporting supplements to my ride-or-die “faux-zempic” MB1 and you’ve got the ultimate body-composition-boosting trio.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: