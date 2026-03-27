Arrest Made in ’90s Brutal Double Murder Cold Case

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
‘Twilight’ Star, 34, Expecting First Child
‘HEART BURSTING’
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 03.26.26 11:03PM EDT 
Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: (L-R) Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner attend the Cameron Boyce Foundation's 3rd Annual Cam for a Cause Gala at The Beehive on June 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Actor Taylor Lautner, best known for playing Jacob Black in the Twilight film series, has announced that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Tay Lautner. The couple made the exciting announcement in a Thursday Instagram post featuring a series of photos taken in a field, with Tay, 29, in a white skirt and tank top, holding ultrasound images, as Taylor, 34, kisses her stomach. In the caption, the couple wrote, “What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?” The Lautners tied the knot in 2022 in California’s wine country after going public with their relationship in 2018. They were introduced by Taylor’s sister while he was on a hiatus from acting, with the star explaining to People in 2022, “I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends. And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out.” Taylor’s Twilight co-star Nikki Reed, who played vampire Rosalie Hale in the series, commented on the announcement, celebrating the news and writing, “Oh my goodness🥹❤️ heart bursting. I love you guys. I can’t wait to watch your journey as parents unfold…”

Read it at People

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2
Netflix Hikes Its Prices—Again
$$$
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 03.26.26 8:23PM EDT 
Netflix HQ
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: An aerial view of the Netflix logo displayed at Netflix studios, with the Hollywood sign in the distance, on December 5, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. have announced an $82.7 billion deal for Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. film and TV studios, HBO Max, and HBO. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Mario Tama/Getty Images

Netflix announced on Thursday that it would raise its prices for the second time in just over a year. Under the new pricing, the Standard with Ads plan will cost $8.99/month, increasing by $1, while the Standard plan will increase by $2 to $19.99/month. Premium plans are also increasing by $2 to $26.99/month. As Variety explains, the increase demonstrates that Netflix feels it has “pricing power” over its competitors, having calculated that it can weather the cost of losing some subscribers in response to higher fees in exchange for the increased revenue it will receive from new and returning subscribers. Netflix is the largest streaming service in the world; it had over 325 million customers at the end of 2025. “Our approach remains the same: We continue offering a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members we are updating our prices to enable us to reinvest in quality entertainment and improve their experience by updating our prices,” Netflix said in a statement to Variety.

Read it at Variety

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Score a $350 Off Narwal’s Luxury Robot Vacuum Cleaner
BIG SPRING SALE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 03.25.26 7:31PM EDT 
NARWAL Freo Z10 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, Tangle Free Robot Mop
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Narwal.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are cleaning devices, and there is the Narwal Freo Z Ultra—a sovereign cleaning machine engineered not to impress you, but to liberate you from ever having to think about sweeping and mopping ever again. This seriously effective robot vacuum cleaner doesn’t just deliver surface shine like its other peers on the market—it offers quiet precision, elegant automation, and a professional deep clean with the touch of a button.

The best part? The Freo Z Ultra doesn’t beep for attention incessantly, beg for updates, or require constant supervision to get the job done. With previous robot vacuums I’ve owned, I had to follow the device around to make sure it was working, and it still left behind crumbs, pet dander, and dust. The Freo Ultra gives your floors a major clean and then disappears, leaving behind silence, order, and floors that you could serve dinner on without a plate (OK, almost).

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See At Amazon$585

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The robot mop and vacuum cleaner is designed with customizable degrees of suction for a variety of floorings for different situations. It automatically identifies the appropriate suction volume and level depending on its detection of dirt. Its whisper-soft mopping function is also fully automated and doesn’t leave behind streaks.

This isn’t just a cleaning device—it’s basically an invisible butler with a zero-tolerance policy for dirt, dust, and inefficiency. It’s definitely a splurge, but 100 percent worth the investment, especially while it’s steeply discounted for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. This week, you can score up to 40 percent off select Narwal robot vacuum cleaner models, including the Freo Ultra and the more affordable models. If you’ve been looking for a robot vacuum that actually works without constant intervention, Narwal’s robot vacuums will not disappoint.

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3

Arrest Made in ’90s Brutal Double Murder Cold Case

GRISLY
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.26.26 10:58PM EDT 
Floyd William Parrott
Lancaster County Department of Corrections

An arrest has been made in a cold case known as the “Lovers’ Lane Murders,” a grisly double homicide that remained unsolved for nearly 36 years. Floyd William Parrott, 64, was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Wednesday by officers with the Houston Police Department and the FBI, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Parrott was charged with capital murder in connection with the killings of Andy Atkinson, 21, and Cheryl Henry, 22, who were found inside a car parked in a cul-de-sac with injuries to their necks on Aug. 23, 1990, police said. Parrott, who was identified as a suspect this month, is awaiting extradition to Harris County after his Wednesday arrest, police said. “One of Houston’s most haunting and infamous cold cases has weighed on the Henry and Atkinson families, as well as our community for more than three decades,” Sean Teare, the Harris County District Attorney, said in a statement. “Our prosecutors, working with the HPD and FBI, have pursued this investigation with relentless and dogged determination. They have worked hundreds of leads, facing dead ends and plenty of frustration. But, they never gave up on Cheryl and Andy.”

Read it at ABC News

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4
Pants-Wearing Kangaroo Evades Authorities in Wild Chase
A HOP, SKIP, AND A JUMP AWAY
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.26 6:37PM EDT 
Chesney the kangaroo is missing in Wisconsin.
Chesney the kangaroo is missing in Wisconsin. Sunshine Farm/Facebook/Sunshine Farm/Facebook

A lost kangaroo is venturing into uncharted territory through the wilds of central Wisconsin. Chesney, a pants-wearing kangaroo, escaped from his home at the Sunshine Farm petting zoo in Necedah, Wisconsin, on Thursday, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. The marsupial was last seen “bouncing through” an area of town “like he’s training for the Olympics,” the sheriff’s office quipped on Facebook. His caretakers have employed the help of a drone company to help locate the animal. According to recent updates on their Facebook page, there haven’t been any drone sightings of the beloved kangaroo just yet, but “the drone company will come back if somebody actually spots him and we will start again.” To help spread the word, Sunshine Farm’s owner has “given several interviews [with] news stations and posted his pictures with them and I’m going to continue looking on foot in the areas that I know he has been to.” Their Facebook posts ask that anyone who sees Chesney call them immediately. The sheriff’s office offered additional advice: “Chesney is likely scared, so please be careful with him. Please don’t challenge him to a boxing match.”

Read it at The Independent

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My Favorite Lymphatic Drainage-Boosting Vibration Plate Is 20% Off
SHAKE IT OFF
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 03.26.26 2:39PM EDT 
Lifepro Vibration Plate Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lifepro.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells, doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.

As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Waver Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a few years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for almost four years, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag, and select vibration plate models (including the OG Waver, the advanced Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate, and the Rhythm Vibration Plate Exercise Machine with Handles) are currently up to 20 percent off during Lifepro and Amazon’s Big Spring sales.

Lifepro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
Down From $200
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As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension. I also depend on it for depuffing when I’m feeling bloated or swollen, and it works like a charm.

Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it may help with fat loss by reducing water weight, especially when used to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more.

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5
Police Crack Case of Bond Girl’s Missing Fortune
MYSTERY SOLVED
Donovan Lynch 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.26.26 5:55PM EDT 
Published 03.26.26 4:37PM EDT 
Ursula Andress, whose stolen assets appeared near Florence. REUTERS/David Moir/File Photo.
Ursula Andress, whose stolen assets appeared near Florence. REUTERS/David Moir/File Photo. David Moir/REUTERS

Authorities in Italy have recovered $20 million of property and financial assets believed to have been stolen from Ursula Andress, the 90-year-old former Bond girl. Andress, who played the love interest in the original 1962 James Bond film Dr. No, said the money was taken from her by a deceitful financial advisor over eight years. That advisor has apparently died since. Earlier this year, the Bond girl told a Swiss newspaper she was still in shock from the theft. “I was deliberately chosen as a victim. For eight years, I was courted and wooed. They lied to me shamelessly and exploited my goodwill in a perfidious, indeed criminal, way in order to take everything from me. They took advantage of my age.” The money was put to use, buying 11 properties as well as 14 parcels of Italian farmland for growing wine grapes and olives. On Thursday, Italian police announced a connection between the purchases and Andress’ money. Some of the cash was concealed through shady transactions. No arrests have yet been announced. Beyond Andress’ appearance in Dr. No, she acted alongside some of America’s biggest stars, including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

Read it at ABC News

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6
Hollywood A-Listers Forced to Flee From One of the World’s Top Hotels
IN THE LINE OF FIRE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 03.26.26 9:54AM EDT 
Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood and Kathryn Newton
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

A group of Hollywood A-listers was forced to flee from one of the world’s top hotels on Wednesday after it caught fire. Among the A-listers was Sarah Michelle Gellar and her Ready or Not 2: Here I Come co-stars, who were forced to evacuate from the Bristol Hotel in Paris when a fire broke out in the kitchen, TMZ reported. There were 400 people in the hotel at the time, with some gathered for a press conference for Ready or Not 2. Two ​members of staff were injured in the fire as they tried to put it out, with another person also injured. All the guests have now returned safely, the hotel said in a statement. More than 100 ⁠firefighters attended the scene. The Bristol Hotel is often used by world leaders when they visit the French President, as well as by celebrities. The five-star hotel was featured in Woody Allen’s 2011 film Midnight in Paris.

Read it at TMZ

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7
13-Year-Old Cheerleader Killed in Freak Golf Cart Accident
SHOCK LOSS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.26 4:54PM EDT 
Julia Rooney
ATA Cheer Lake Norman/Facebook

A North Carolina community is mourning the sudden death of a 13-year-old cheerleader who died in a golf cart accident. Julia Rooney was riding with friends on Monday night when she was thrown from the passenger seat during a low-speed turn near Woodland Heights Elementary and Middle School, according to The Charlotte Observer. She was rushed to a hospital but later died from her injuries. Rooney, a member of the ATA cheer team, was remembered by her team as a bright presence who left a lasting impression. The cheerleader was “a light in our gym and someone who made an impact on everyone she met,” the team wrote in a tribute shared on Instagram, adding that she “always carried the same bright smile” throughout her tenure on the team. The post urged the community to keep Rooney’s family in their thoughts “as they navigate this unimaginable loss.” The cheerleader is survived by her parents, Chris and Dana, as well as her brother, Connor. Rooney’s burial will take place at 11 am on Wednesday, April 1, at St. Therese Catholic, according to her obituary.

Read it at The Sun

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8
Fisherman Recalls Third Attack by Great White Shark
JAWS OF DEFEAT
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.26 3:53PM EDT 
A great white shark
Gary Kosa / 500px/Getty Images/500px

A veteran fisherman’s daily routine took a perilous turn when a great white shark bit his left foot and nearly dragged him to his death. Luke Kuhn was out with his diving partner, Daniel Field, at Cape Jaffa in Australia on Wednesday searching for lobster when he suddenly said, “all hell broke loose.” As he was reaching under a shelf for a cray, he felt himself getting dragged backwards by something he could only describe as “very powerful.” “I looked over my shoulder, and my left foot was in his [the shark’s] mouth. I was right next to his head,” the fisherman told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Luckily for the experienced diver, this wasn’t his first walk in the park. The 69-old has dived more than 3,000 times and has survived three encounters with a Great White before. In a daring escape, he pulled out his foot in time and rushed back to the surface. “I was in a bit of shock trying to work out what happened, but made my way to the top and just yelled to my mate to come get me. He was at my side within seconds, and said my face was pure white,” he said about the aftermath. His friends now call him “Lucky Luke.”

Read it at People

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Brooke Shields’ Go-To Brow Serum Is 40% Off Right Now
BIG SPRING DEALS
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 03.25.26 4:27PM EDT 
Published 03.25.26 4:25PM EDT 
Grandebrow Brow Serum Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Grande Cosmetics.

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a child of the late ’90s and early ’00s, I made the infinitely regrettable decision to pluck my eyebrows into a thin, sperm-like shape in junior high. My mom warned me they wouldn’t grow back if I ignored her advice. Naturally, I didn’t listen.

Over a decade later, my brows were still paying the price for my preteen attempts to channel my inner grunge supermodel. So when I came across a video of Brooke Shields swearing by Grande Cosmetics’ Grandebrow Serum, I figured it was worth a shot. In just four weeks, my sparse brows looked noticeably fuller, healthier, and far closer to their pre-plucked state.

GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum (4-Month Supply)
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Like Shields, I use the brow serum morning and night (even though the brand recommends applying it just once daily), and I haven’t experienced any irritation.

If you’re trying to recover from overplucking or just want fuller, healthier brows and lashes, Grande Cosmetics’ Grandebrow Serum lives up to the hype. Even better, they’re currently 40 percent off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale—so there’s never been a better time to stock up.

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9
First-Class Passenger Blindsided by ‘Flight’ That’s a Bus
GROUND TRANSPORTATION
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.26 12:13PM EDT 
American Airlines
An Italian Air Force Eurofighter aircraft escorts an American Airlines plane in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on February 23, 2025. Italian Air Force/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY Italian Air Force/via REUTERS

Some airline passengers are discovering a little too late that their “flight” never leaves the ground. A string of travelers say they were caught off guard after booking tickets through American Airlines—only to find themselves boarding a bus instead of a plane. The confusion stems from routes operated by Landline Company, a service that partners with airlines to offer bus routes that carry official flight numbers. Kennedy Woodard-Jones, 27, told The Washington Post she believed she had booked a first-class flight from South Bend, Indiana, to Chicago O’Hare. Nothing seemed unusual—she checked in online, selected a seat, and went to the gate as normal, she told the outlet. It wasn’t until an American Airlines–branded bus pulled up that she realized something was off. The arrangement isn’t hidden, exactly. The airline’s website notes when a route is “operated by Landline” and includes a small bus icon indicating that part of the journey is on the ground. Still, she’s not alone. Another traveler, Shawnte Crossley, told the outlet she was left baffled during a similar booking—at one point asking bus staff how passengers would get to the plane.

Read it at Washington Post

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10
‘Cocaine Sharks’ Found Near Tourist Hot Spot
COKE JAWS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.26 1:17PM EDT 
The front end of a Tiger shark in the Atlantic Ocean near the Bahamas.
The front end of a Tiger shark in the Atlantic Ocean near the Bahamas. Design Pics Editorial/Design Pics Editorial/Universal

Sharks swimming in the Caribbean are fueled by a cocktail of drugs dumped into the water by human pollution. Researchers have discovered that sharks in the Bahamas are testing positive for substances including cocaine, caffeine, and painkillers. The findings, published in the journal Environmental Pollution, were based on scientists’ analysis of blood samples from 85 sharks off the coast of Eleuthera, one of the most remote islands in the Bahamas. Of those tested, 28 sharks from three different species tested positive for drugs. Two of the sharks had cocaine in their system. Caffeine and painkiller compounds were far more common in the tested sharks, pointing to widespread pollution seeping even into relatively remote waters. Scientists say the exposure to cocaine could be caused by the sharks biting into things, like packets of drugs, out of curiosity. “They bite things to investigate and end up exposed,” researcher Natascha Wosnick of the Federal University of Paraná told Science News. The study’s authors said the findings point to a broader issue: rising levels of pharmaceutical and illicit waste, linked to urbanization and tourism, that are entering marine ecosystems.

Read it at New York Post

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