Arrest Made in Rapper PnB Rock’s Murder as Cops Hunt for Second Suspect
‘ARMED AND DANGEROUS’
Police are on the hunt for Freddie Lee Trone, a man suspected of being involved in the mugging and killing of rapper PnB Rock at a Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles outlet in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12. LAPD reportedly arrested an unidentified man early Tuesday who they also believe to be involved in the assault, reported NBC Los Angeles. PnB Rock, also known as Rakim Allen, was eating at the soul food restaurant on West Manchester Avenue with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, when a gunman arrived at the scene. He then demanded Allen’s phone and jewelry before fleeing in a getaway car. Officials are currently investigating whether an Instagram post made by Sibounheuang about 20 minutes before the attack, linking their location, may have tipped off their attackers. Trone, whom officials are describing as “armed and dangerous,” is believed to be a longtime member of a South Los Angeles street gang, according to NBC Los Angeles.