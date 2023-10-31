Arrest Made Over Chilling Antisemitic Mass Shooting Threat at Cornell
SCARY
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that a person of interest had been taken into custody on Tuesday for threatening antisemitic violence and a mass shooting at Cornell University. The unidentified person was being questioned by state police, she said. According to The Cornell Daily Sun, campus police and the FBI were looking into chilling posts left on Greekrank forums over the weekend, including one that said, “gonna shoot up 104 west,” a building that houses Cornell’s Center for Jewish Living and a kosher dining hall. In another post, the writer reportedly threatened to “bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig jews” if they saw “another synagogue another rally for the zionist globalist genocidal apartheid dictatorial entity known as ‘israel.’” Other posts made rape threats and encouraged students to follow Jewish students home and slit their throats. The school stationed officers outside 104 West on Sunday night in response to the posts, and campus police issued a threat alert to all residents in Ithaca.