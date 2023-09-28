Peruvian Man Arrested for Sending Hoax Bomb Threats to U.S. Schools
IN CUSTODY
A Peruvian man has been arrested over allegations that he sent fake bomb threats to over 150 U.S. schools, airports, hospitals, and synagogues, as well as trying to obtain child pornography. According to a press release from the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Eddie Manuel Núñez Santos allegedly attempted to convince teenage girls to send him sexually explicit photographs of themselves, but when they shut him down, he responded with bomb threats. The U.S. attorney, Damian Williams, said that Núñez Santos’ actions “caused an immediate mobilization by federal and state authorities, diverting critical law enforcement and public safety resources, and caused fear in hundreds of communities across this country.” On September 15, 2023, the FBI was given reports of bomb threats sent via email. The resulting investigation uncovered the suspect’s email, phone, and IP address, and the FBI tracked Núñez Santos down to his home in Lima, Peru. He was handed five charges, including transmitting threatening interstate communications, conveying false information, attempting to sexually exploit a child, attempting to coerce a minor, and attempting to receive child pornography.