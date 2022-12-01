CHEAT SHEET
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former NFL Star Antonio Brown
An arrest warrant has been issued for former wide receiver Antonio Brown on a battery charge for alleged domestic violence against his ex-fiancée. Police were called to Brown’s ex-fiancée’s home Monday, where her belongings were thrown out on the street and Brown allegedly threw a shoe at her, the police report said. Police said Brown locked himself in the home, where he had two guns, and threatened to shoot his ex-fiancée if she entered the house. Brown was previously released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 6 after running off the field during a game and throwing his shirt and gloves into the stands. Last month, he was also ordered to pay $1.2 million to a truck driver after he was arrested for assaulting the driver.