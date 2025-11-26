Arrest Warrant Issued for Miss Universe Boss

Guy Fieri is recovering from emergency surgery after suffering a severe leg injury on set. The Food Network star, 57, revealed he tore his quadriceps muscle in half after slipping on a staircase while filming his new series, Flavor Town Food Fight. Fieri said the accident happened when he missed a step and his legs split in opposite directions. “I slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward, and the other foot got caught on the threshold,” he told Fox News Digital. “My right leg compressed into itself. The doctor said in 20 years, he’s never seen a tear right through the biggest, thickest part of the quad.” The chef underwent emergency surgery to prevent the muscle from receding. “You normally tear that muscle at the tendon or tear the tendon off the bone,” he explained. “But this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle, and it exploded.” The injury occurred in the middle of filming, and the cast and crew had to adjust production. Fieri is now using a wheelchair and crutches as he recovers and will need to be off his feet for eight weeks. Despite the setback, he said the team “pivoted” with creative filming techniques, and he is focused on healing while resting at his ranch.
The business world is quietly seeking to rebrand ‘Trump Accounts’ for children as the more politically neutral ‘530A’ instead. The move is an attempt to incentivise parents to use an investment scheme they hope will outlive the current administration. Introduced under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Trump Accounts will see all Americans born between 2025 and 2028 receive $1000 from the Treasury, which will be deposited into a low-cost stock fund they can access when they turn 18. Up to $5,000 a year can be deposited into the accounts, which employers and charities may consider contributing to as a perk for parents. “It’s just a technical, more straightforward name,” Madeline Brown, policy associate at the Urban Institute, said of the 503A rebrand, which has started to gain traction amongst lawyers and policy types. “For the durability of this program, there’s reason to remove politics, and think of it as something that will exist beyond this administration, and to encourage folks to participate.” White House Spokesperson Kush Desai said “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, but the fact remains: Only President Trump could’ve secured this historic win to help the next generation of Americans build wealth and achieve prosperity,” Axios reports. More details about how the accounts will work in practice will be revealed before the end of the year, the White House said.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Miss Universe Boss
The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is facing another controversy with an arrest warrant reportedly issued for one of its co-founders. According to a court statement shared with AFP, the South Bangkok Civil Court issued an arrest warrant for Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip after she failed to appear for a verdict in a 2023 fraud case. Jakrajutatip and her company, JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., were sued in 2023 by plastic surgeon Raweewat Maschamadol, who accused them of persuading him to invest in JKN and causing him to lose 30 million baht ($930,362), according to The Independent. The court said Jakrajutatip, whose company acquired the Miss Universe pageant in 2022, “could be interpreted as fleeing,” and local media have reported she may have traveled to Mexico. She also skipped the Nov. 21 Miss Universe competition in Bangkok, which was rocked by a mass walkout after pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil called the eventual winner, Mexican contestant Fátima Bosch, “dumb.” Days earlier, judge and Lebanese composer Omar Harfouch quit, alleging the competition was rigged and saying he refused “to be part of this charade.” Earlier this year, MUO said that Jakrajutatip’s case was “entirely separate” from the organization. The Daily Beast has reached out to MUO for comment.
Irish MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh was reportedly arrested on board a Ryanair flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin after getting into a fight with two Spanish police officers. Spain’s Civil Guard responded to reports of “violent behaviour” from Kavanagh, 39, who is alleged to have “repeatedly struck” two officers while resisting arrest on board the aircraft. She was eventually restrained and detained at the airport’s holding cell. The five-time MMA champion and friend of Conor McGregor has since been released on bail following a court hearing on Monday. Footage of the incident shows police called to remove two “troublesome” women from the flight, only to become embroiled in a tussle with Kavanagh and her companion. The fighter can be seen aggressively resisting arrest and hitting the officers several times, leaving them with injuries severe enough that one needed time off work to recover. “Don’t do this, please!” a woman can be heard screaming during the scuffle. In a statement, the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) wrote, “Two Civil Guards injured after containing a professional MMA fighter. We’re the only defence for citizens, and we are up against professionals who fight with their bare hands and WITHOUT RESOURCES.” A Civil Guard spokesperson refused to confirm the identities of the two passengers, but confirmed arrests had taken place following “a tussle with officers.”
Rachel Zoe is opening up about the end of her 26-year marriage to Rodger Berman. The fashion mogul, 54, revealed that she and the technology entrepreneur had simply become different people by the time they separated in September 2024. The newest cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Zoe shares details of her divorce on the upcoming Season 15, premiering December 4. “I was done. I was really done,” Zoe said. She filed for divorce in July. The stylist said she does not “suffer from guilt,” claiming “three-quarters [their marriage] was amazing.” The couple met as students at George Washington University in 1991 and married in 1998. They share two sons, Skyler, 14, and Kaius, 11. Zoe said the turning point came when she realized she and Berman no longer agreed on major decisions and “on what certain outcomes should be.” She began to question whether staying together was an “advantageous situation for [their] children. “In hindsight, I 100 percent should have left sooner,” she adds, noting that many women feel the same once they finally step away. Zoe said she would urge “women to be independent,” claiming her professional, social, and financial independence allowed her to move on from the marriage.
A massive fire tore through a public housing block in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people and leaving at least 16 others with critical injuries, the South China Morning Post reported. The newspaper said flames spread through bamboo scaffolding covering all eight blocks at Wang Fuk Court, where renovations were underway. The blaze at Wang Fuk Court began shortly after 3 p.m. local time and was upgraded to a No. 5 alarm, the city’s highest severity level, within hours. The dead included a male firefighter, three other men, and eight women, the Post reported. Police said rescue efforts were hampered by the presence of the bamboo scaffolding, which caught fire and trapped people inside the burning buildings. Hong Kong has been under a red fire warning since Monday, indicating an extremely high risk of fire, after a spell of dry weather combined with warm winds.
Michael DeLano, who starred in both Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve, has died at the age of 84. His wife of 28 years, Jean DeLano, told The Hollywood Reporter the actor had a fatal heart attack on Oct. 20 at a Las Vegas hospital. The actor leaves behind a daughter, Bree, and three grandchildren, Michael, Lincoln, and Jaxon. Delano loved multiple forms of expression, stating, “Art is everything, and everything is art.” In 1960, he signed with Swan Records as a recording artist under the name Key Larson. He released the songs A Web of Lies and A Little Lovin’ Goes a Long, Long Way. His wife shared that he changed his surname to DeLano after he saw a neon sign on a hotel with the name. DeLano had an impressive acting career, most known for playing love interest Johnny Venture on the 1970s series Rhoda. The actor starred as firefighter Sonny Caputo on the drama Firehouse.
International tourists will have to pay three times more than U.S. residents to visit national parks next year under a new “America First” initiative, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced. The plan makes non-residents “pay a higher rate to help support the care and maintenance of America’s parks,” the Department of the Interior said. Under the new policy, the annual “America the Beautiful” pass will jump from $80 to $250 for foreign travelers. The 11 most popular parks, including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, will charge international visitors an additional $100 fee per person, on top of standard entrance costs for visitors without the annual pass. The price for a domestic annual pass remains unchanged at $80. In a video announcing the initiative on X, Burgum said the price hike ensures overseas travelers “contribute their fair share to help preserve and maintain these treasured places.” The administration also announced plans for several “resident-only patriotic fee-free days” on various public holidays throughout 2026, including Flag Day, which the statement notes also happens to be President Donald Trump’s birthday.
The mother-in-law of Selena Gomez was forced to hide in her own bathroom when thugs broke into her home, according to numerous reports. Police responded to a call at Sandra Beth Levin’s home in Studio City, Los Angeles. The mother of 11-time Grammy nominee Benny Blanco fled upstairs and hid in a bathroom when she heard the sound of smashing glass, Fox 11 reports. She poked her head out of the room and saw two masked people in the $3 million home. Los Angeles Police Department received the call at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The suspects had fled before police arrived. No injuries were reported, but KTLA 5 reports it has not yet become clear if anything was stolen. Blanco, real name Benjamin Levin, and Only Murders in the Building star Gomez tied the knot in Santa Barbara in September. The pair received another Grammy nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording for their song “Bluest Flame.”
Sir Richard Branson announced in a statement on Tuesday that his wife, Joan Templeman, has died. “Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away,” Branson, 75, wrote on Instagram. ”She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan.” Branson and Templeman, 80, started dating after meeting at The Manor, Virgin Records’ live-in recording studio, in 1976, and got married on Necker Island in 1989. They had three children together: Holly, 44, Sam, 40, and the late Clare Sarah, who died when she was four days old. Branson said in a 2020 blog post that with Joan, it was love at first sight. “I often make up my mind about someone within 30 seconds of meetings [sic] them, and I fell for Joan almost from the moment I saw her,” Branson wrote. Branson did not reveal his wife’s cause of death.