Arrest Warrant Issued for Texas Homeowner Who Allegedly Fired Shots at Black Salesman
YOU’VE BEEN SERVED
Fort Worth police have reportedly issued an arrest warrant for a homeowner who allegedly yelled racist slurs and fired gunshots at a Black door-to-door salesman earlier this week, authorities said. On Thursday, officers responded to a scene where the salesman told them that while he was knocking on doors in an east Fort Worth neighborhood as a representative of Reliant Energy, one resident greeted him with a gun and began a racist tirade while firing shots at him. The salesman thankfully came away unharmed, using a work tablet to shield himself from a bullet, local broadcaster KXAS reported. “He just came out and just straight pointed the barrel at me and then shot me and told me ‘to get away from here, n----r.’ I’m lucky it didn’t hit me. It hit the tablet,” the salesman told the station. Local police said the suspect could face charges for aggravated assault and he could be charged with a hate crime. Neither the suspect nor the victim’s name were released.