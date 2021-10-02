More Than a Dozen Dallas Cops Are Accused of Running a Pyramid Scheme
More than a dozen Dallas police officers have been accused of running a pyramid scheme. An arrest warrant has already been issued for one of them, Officer Reginald Jones, a 20-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department’s South Central Patrol Division, the department announced late Friday. Jones is accused or promoting and organizing a pyramid scheme, the Dallas Morning News reports. Grand jury referrals have also been made for 12 other police officers, a Reserve officer, and a civilian employee allegedly involved in the scheme, according to the department’s public integrity unit. Everyone involved is on administrative leave until the internal investigation is finished. In Texas, organizing or promoting a pyramid scheme is a felony. Offenders can face six months to two years in state jail and a fine of up to $10,000.