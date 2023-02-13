CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Arrested Development’ Will Become First Netflix Original to Leave Service March 15

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    A Season 5 cast photo of 'Arrested Development'

    Netflix

    Netflix loves all its children equally—but it doesn’t care for Arrested Development. At least, the streamer plans to remove the FOX cult classic March 15, it confirmed to the Daily Beast Monday. The series, which was initially canceled in 2006, was revived by the streamer in 2013, and will mark the first time Netflix has removed any of its original content. Norwegian crime drama Lilyhammer was set to be the trailblazer first last year, but a last-minute licensing renewal saved the series from that honor, which could possibly happen for Arrested Development, too. While the show’s Netflix seasons will fall to the wayside, Hulu still has the rights to the classic first three seasons, so fans can still catch those.

