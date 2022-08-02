Arrests Made in Murder of 25-Year-Old Mom Found on Colorado Mountain

Police in Colorado have collared three people they believe to be involved in the murder of a 25-year-old New Mexico mother found slain on Boulder’s Flagstaff Mountain last month.

An additional suspect is being sought, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexis Baca had been traveling through Colorado with a friend when the trip apparently went horrifically wrong, her mother told Fox 31.

The circumstances of her death still remain a mystery, and authorities have not revealed how the 25-year-old knew her alleged killers, nor was it clear how she died.

“It was just still as confusing because I don’t know these people, I don’t remember them hanging out with Lexi,” Margo Baca, Alexis’ mother, told FOX 31 after the arrests were announced Monday. “It’s just very unfair. You took somebody’s child away; you took somebody’s mother away.”

She said she had spoken with her daughter just a few days before she was discovered dead on July 24.

“I just told her to be careful and let me know how she was doing on the way back home,” she was quoted saying.

Alexis Baca’s body was found near the Realization Point trailhead on Flagstaff Mountain, with her death deemed a homicide a day later.

In a press release Monday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said “evidence related to the crime” was collected in Las Cruces, New Mexico. All four suspects in Baca’s murder were also identified as residents of Las Cruces.

Jaime Alonso Moore, 31, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and aggravated robbery. Cody Lee Hobirk, 43, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and tampering with physical evidence.

Ashley Lynn Provine, 18, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder, accessory to second-degree murder, accessory to aggravated robbery, and tampering with physical evidence.

Elizabeth Nicole Griffin, 23, is being sought on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder, accessory to second-degree murder, accessory to aggravated robbery, and tampering with physical evidence. Though Griffin is still in the wind, police say she is not a threat to the public.

Baca leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter who is now in the care of relatives. Her mother said the family is still reeling after her sudden death, and haunted by the way she died: “Just knowing that you weren’t there to help, nobody was there to help her. She was alone.”