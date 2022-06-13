CHEAT SHEET
Arsenal of Bombs Found at Home of Man Who Lost Both Arms in Explosion
A massive arsenal of bombs, weapons and ammunition has been found at a Detroit house where an explosion Saturday cost one man both of his arms. The victim, in his 30s, was said to be in critical condition Sunday, with Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer saying it was unclear if the man would survive. The blast occurred in a house whose occupant was known to police for his lengthy criminal record involving the manufacture of explosives and other weapons charges. Warren cops raided the house on Saturday and found a dozen guns including rifles, along with some 4,000 rounds of ammunition and AR-style magazines. Cops also found small explosive devices at the property.