Arsenal Star Pledges Allegiance to U.S. Over England
‘I’M COMING HOME’
Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun will represent the United States on the international stage now that FIFA approved USMNT’s request Tuesday to switch his national eligibility from England. The 21-year-old, who has scored 19 times in 34 league appearances during his 2022-23 campaign while on loan to Reims from Arsenal, could have played for either the U.S., England, or Nigeria as a Brooklyn-born but London-raised footballer with Nigerian parents. Before his stint in England, Balogun was on the field for the U.S. men’s under-18 level. Now, he’s “coming home” to “make history,” he said in a video he posted on Twitter. Balogun told the U.S. Soccer website the decision was a “no-brainer.” “To represent the United States means a lot, more than people would know,” he said. “I’m very proud and honored to have this opportunity, and I want to give everything I have to make our team successful.” The USMNT head coach expressed he was “delighted” for Balogun to represent the country and described him as an “extremely talented player” and “good man” who “values his U.S. roots.”