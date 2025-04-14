Arson Suspect’s Mom Explains Why She Thinks He Firebombed Shapiro’s Home

The mother of the man accused of firebombing Gov. Josh Shapiro’s home said her son was “mentally ill” and “off his medication” when the attack occurred. Cody Balmer, 38, was charged Monday with attempted murder, aggravated arson, burglary, terrorism, and related offenses for allegedly breaking into the governor’s mansion and lighting it on fire with Molotov cocktails. Shapiro and his family were sleeping upstairs at the time but were evacuated without suffering any injuries. Balmer’s mother, Christie Balmer, told CBS News on Sunday that Balmer was “mentally ill and he went off his medication.” She said she had tried to get her son “picked up” last week and, despite reaching out to four police departments, “couldn’t get anyone to help.” “So, he was mentally ill, went off his meds, and this is what happened,” she said. Police say her son turned himself in and confessed to the crime.