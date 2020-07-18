Arson Suspected in French Cathedral Fire That Destroyed Organ, Blew Out Stained Glass Windows

Read it at Reuters
Authorities investigating three fires that broke out inside the 15th century St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral in Nantes, France, suspect it was arson. Prosecutor Pierre Sennes told reporters the fires, which took hours to bring under control, broke out early Saturday morning. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his support for the fire fighters. “After Notre-Dame, the St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral is in flames,” he wrote on Twitter Saturday. “Support to the firemen who are taking all the risks to save the Gothic jewel.” Fire chief Laurent Ferlay said 104 firemen were still on the scene Saturday. One of the fires started behind the grand organ, which was completely destroyed. “We are not in a Notre-Dame de Paris scenario,” Ferlay said Saturday. “The roof has not been touched.”