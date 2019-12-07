Performance Artist Eats $120,000 Banana Off Wall at Art Basel Gallery
A performance artist ate the now-infamous banana duct-taped to a gallery wall on display at Art Basel Miami Beach—which had just sold to a collector for $120,000. The $120,000 banana is the work of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, and titled Comedian, which comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. New York-based performance artist David Datuna ate the banana at around 1:45 p.m., gallery representatives said. Lucien Terras, director of museum relations for Galerie Perrotin, told the Herald that even though the banana was consumed, it does not diminish the integrity of the piece. “He did not destroy the art work. The banana is the idea,” Terras said, as collectors are buying the certificate of authenticity, not the banana itself. The Herald reports that Emmanuel Perrotin, the gallery owner, was about to head to the airport when he heard that the banana was eaten. When he arrived at the gallery, he was visibly upset, but a spectator handed him his own banana. Perrotin and a gallery assistant re-taped the new banana to the wall just after 2 p.m.