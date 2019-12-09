CHEAT SHEET
    Art Basel Takes Another Crazy Turn With Epstein Graffiti

    BANANAS

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Sacha Medici

    Just when you though Art Basel couldn’t get any crazier...

    A day after a performance artist ate the duct-taped banana that was part of a $120,000 exhibit, someone scrawled “Epstien [sic] didn’t kill himself” on the empty wall in red lipstick. The Miami Herald reported that police arrested Roderick Webber, 46, of Massachusetts on charges of criminal mischief for the graffiti, a nod to conspiracy theories surrounding the suicide of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. “If someone can eat the $120,000 banana and not get arrested, why can’t I write on the wall?” Webber shouted as he was escorted out of the Miami Beach convention center. There is a Massachusetts performance artist by the same name who tried to run for president under the name “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself.”

