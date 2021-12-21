‘Boom. Get It?’: Art Teacher Accused of Leaving Chilling Notes Around Michigan School
COLORING OUTSIDE THE LINES
A 59-year-old art teacher has been identified as the staffer caught allegedly placing handwritten threats around Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. Johnna Rhône was arrested last week for the stunt that was caught on school security cameras. Prosecutors said Monday that she slipped notes under the doors of at least three classrooms, with one reading: “Start break early. He’s going to do it. Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom. Get it?” The purpose of the menacing notes was to force the school to close, prosecutors allege. While about 100 students have been caught placing empty threats against schools after the fatal school shooting at Oxford High last month, Rhône is believed to be the first adult. “I can expect something like this from a child, not an adult,” the county prosecutor said. Rhone’s lawyer said the teacher “flat-out” denies the allegations.