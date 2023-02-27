Art World Mocks Crazy Demands in ‘Worst Art Job Listing Ever’
‘COMPLETELY BONKERS’
A viral job listing for an “Executive/Personal Assistant” to an unnamed “Art World Family” has been dubbed the “Worst Art Job Listing Ever Created” because of its hilariously unrealistic laundry list of requirements. The ad, which was quickly taken down but preserved for posterity by the Filthy Dreams blog, sought someone willing to work in a “dynamic, unstructured environment” who could “change course at a moment’s notice.” Such flexibility would be an essential quality given the underling would be expected to look after the couple’s 4-year-old child, act as the “central point of communication” for their household staff, collect their clothes from “high end” stores, plan travel itineraries for the couple and their studio employees, carry out “apartment rooftop garden maintenance,” and even “manage dog systems,” whatever that means. “The ideal candidate must be dedicated to a simple goal: make life easier for the couple in every way possible,” the synopsis said for the job offering a $65,000 to $95,000 salary. Some thought the ad might be a satire of the art world, while painter Emily Mae Smith called the listing “completely bonkers.”