Owner of Cherished Oakland Restaurant Shot and Killed in Front of 11-Year-Old Son
HEARTBREAKING
The Oakland foodie community was filled with unexpected grief on Wednesday night after Artgel “Jun” Anabo, the co-owner of a cherished Filipino restaurant, was shot and killed in front of his 11-year-old son. Anabo’s restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, is known for its role in the community, as employees pass out not only the famed chicken wings, but also free meals and school supplies. Locals organized a memorial outside of the restaurant in honor of 39-year-old Anabo, whom law enforcement believe may have been shot over a dispute with a truck—unbeknownst to Anabo, the vehicle was stolen, and he asked for a refund after it was taken by highway authorities. Representatives of Lucky Three Seven posted a statement on Instagram, writing, “We find ourselves lost without Anabo” and are “all kind of numb right now.”