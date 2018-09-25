Read it at AP
A priest seven charged with counts of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact blamed his alleged misconduct on cancer—but prosecutors say he was never diagnosed with it. Arthur Perrault, 80, fled the U.S. in the early 1990s after allegations were made against him, but he’s due to appear in a New Mexico court to answer the charges Tuesday. Victims describe Perrault showering them with gifts and meals before abusing them and documents show he wrote an apology letter to the parents of one victim in 1971, blaming his actions on a cancer that prosecutors say was not real. He was extradited to New Mexico last week from Morocco. He pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Friday.