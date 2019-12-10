Trump Faces Two Impeachment Articles on Abuse of Power and Obstruction

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats formally unveiled their articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday morning. Flanked by the committee chairs who led the inquiry, Pelosi said the House would move to impeach Trump on two counts: abuse of power, and obstruction of Congress.

“Today, in service to our duty to the Constitution and to our country, the House Committee on the Judiciary is introducing two articles of impeachment, charging the president of the U.S., Donald J. Trump, with committing high crimes and misdemeanors,” said House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

The introduction of articles effectively concludes the impeachment inquiry that began in September to investigate the extent of Trump’s pressure campaign to get Ukraine to do him political favors. It sets the parameters for a full vote in the House on impeachment next week—and a trial in the Senate in January.

Abuse of power is the article of impeachment most talked about by Democrats. In recent hearings in the Judiciary Committee, they have laid out the case Trump abused the authority of his office by leveraging his power to compel Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce investigations into the Biden family and theories about Ukrainian election interference to help Hillary Clinton. Democrats argue that since Trump’s conduct involves the election and a foreign power makes it a textbook example of what the Founders imagined for impeachment.

Throughout the process, Democrats had argued Trump was effectively impeaching himself by obstructing Congress’ investigatory process. In the Ukraine matter, the White House ignored Democrats’ subpoenas for documents and testimony, preventing them from filling in key gaps in the investigation.

Key figures from former Energy Secretary Rick Perry to Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney were blocked from testifying, while the State Department sat on thousands of pages of documents—which they were once planning to hand over—that could have fleshed out the events described by the witnesses who did testify.

More to follow...