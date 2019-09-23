CHEAT SHEET
Artist Says Antonio Brown Had Sex in Same Room While She Painted: Report
The artist who accused former New England Patriots player Antonio Brown of making unwanted sexual advances also claims Brown had sex with another woman in the same room she was working in at his home. According to TMZ, the artist’s attorney says Brown “engaged in other forms of sexual misconduct” in the two days her client was working on a mural in Brown’s home—including “having sex with another woman while the artist was working in the same room.” Lawyer Lisa Banks, in a letter to the National Football League, also reportedly wrote that Brown threatened her client after her initial misconduct allegations came out in a Sports Illustrated article. Brown allegedly sent text messages to the artist, which included a photo of her children, and instructed his associates to look into the artist’s life. “Really sad you would make up a bull shit to the world,” Brown allegedly wrote in a text to the artist. “...must be really hard times for (you) to make up some stuff for money super sad.”
In her initial allegations, the artist claimed Brown was almost completely naked while attempting to flirt with her in his home. “I was about 40 percent done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me," the artist told Sports Illustrated. Brown is also facing a rape allegation and lawsuit from his former trainer, Britney Taylor.